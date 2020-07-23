Going offline: Shoojit Sircar logs out of the social media world!

The lockdown period may have brought people to the online world (social media and OTT platforms) in droves, but Shoojit Sircar is surely an exception. For over a month now, the filmmaker has kept himself away from the social media world. As a result, Sircar has deactivated his Twitter account and hasn’t logged into the Instagram and Facebook pages too.

“Yes, that’s true,” says Sircar, adding: “I felt there was too much noise (on social media) and I wanted to keep myself away. I, anyway, get my share of news and updates through TV and newspapers. So, honestly, I am not missing being on social media. I realised that one gets addicted to it, and then you unnecessarily spend a lot of time on it. Otherwise, you can do so many constructive things.”

Since he is away from the noisy social media, Sircar “has all the time in the world to happily indulge in cooking, mediating and spending time with family.” Also, professional commitments take up the filmmaker’s time. “I am working on the editing of my next (Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal). Plus, I am in the middle of penning my next, so I also dpend a lot of time doing research, reading and writing,” says Sircar, who is stationed at his family home in Kolkata.

Even though India slowly trudges towards the unlock mode, Sircar has no plans yet to travel to Mumbai. “There’s nothing specific that I need to be in the city for. Plus, I am enjoying living the simple life here (in Kolkata) where I am doing household chores, watching some interesting content including documentaries and also taking time out for gardening. Plus, this lockdown period has given a lot of time for introspection as well,” he concludes.