Gopi and Kokila actors react to viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha meme, Shahid and Mira’s daughter celebrates birthday

Everyone involved in the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha meme has reacted to it.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

#RasodeMeinKaunTha goes viral: Kokilaben, Gopi Bahu, Rashi are happy their rap song and memes made people laugh

Composer Yashraj Mukhate of Kokila Ben rap song and actors Rupal Patel Datta, Gia Manek and Rucha Hasabnis Jagdale, who feature in the video, talk about the unexpected overwhelming response the clip has been receiving.

Vir Das on his show Inside Out: ‘Entire world is going through same thing at same time, this never happens in an artist’s life’

Actor-comic Vir Das has created a comedy special like no other. With Inside Out, Vir has brought the audience inside his home and has got a few glimpses into their lives as well. Talking about the drastic change in tone, Vir said in a conversation with Hindustan Times that it all felt ‘different’.

Happy birthday Misha Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter turns 4, here’s what Mira Rajput, actor have said about her in the past

Shahid Kapoor had once spoken about how after shaving his beard off, Misha had failed to recognise her father and begun crying. Mira, too, had shared her experience of turning a muse as her daughter took her picture.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, brother-in-law, family lawyer shocked by drug angle in his death, demand immediate action: ‘This is criminal offence’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, and her husband Vishal Kirti have reacted to the recent revelations of a text message exchange that has introduced a drugs angle to the ongoing investigation into Sushant’s death. Family lawyer Vikas Singh has also commented.

Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra shares health update on Sanjay Dutt: ‘Results of certain tests have yet to come’

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this month, is not as critical as he is made out to be, according to his close friend and Torbaaz producer, Rahul Mittra. The producer said that the actor was undergoing preliminary treatment at the moment and would emerge victorious in his battle.

