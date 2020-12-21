Sections
Home / Bollywood / Govinda burns the dance floor to Coolie No 1 song at birthday bash, Shakti Kapoor joins him. Watch video

Govinda could be seen letting his hair down in pictures and videos from his birthday bash on Sunday night. He danced to his popular songs from Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1 - Maine Paidal Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 19:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Govinda hosted a birthday bash at his residence on Sunday night.

Govinda threw a lavish party at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday night, to celebrate his 57th birthday. Pictures and videos of the celebrations are being widely shared online by fan clubs, and show the actor dancing to his popular tracks from Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1 - Maine Paidal Se Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana.

Shakti Kapoor and Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja joined him on the dance floor as he shook a leg to the songs. He also recreated his signature funny expressions. Then, he and Ganesh Acharya were seen burning the dance floor to the tunes of Husn Hai Suhana.

In a montage shared online by a paparazzo, pictures from Govinda’s birthday bash were also seen, along with the two videos. Kapil Sharma was seen posing with him in one of the photos.

 



Govinda made his acting debut with Ilzaam in 1986 and gained success as a comedy star. He delivered a number of hits in the 1990s, such as Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No 1 (1995), Hero No 1 (1997), Dulhe Raja (1998), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999).

In the early 2000s, Govinda witnessed a rough patch in his career, but bounced back with Bhagam Bhaag (2006) and Partner (2007). He was last seen in a double role in Rangeela Raja, which released last year, but sank without a trace at the box office.

Govinda claimed in an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year that the film industry is controlled by a select few. “Earlier whoever was talented, got work. Every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. But now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole business. They decide if they want to let films of those who aren’t close to them, release properly or not. Some of my good films also didn’t get the right kind of release. But, things are changing now,” he said.

