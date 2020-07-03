Govinda pays tribute to Saroj Khan with emotional video, recalls first meeting: ‘I came to her penniless’

Actor Govinda has expressed his grief at the death of choreographer Saroj Khan. She died at the age of 71 on Friday, after a cardiac arrest.

In an emotional Instagram video, the actor paid tribute to his ‘masterji’. He said that he hopes her soul is at peace. Recalling their first meeting, he said in Hindi, “I came to you, wanting to learn dance. But I didn’t have money. And you told me, lovingly, we’ll worry about that later.”

He added, “It is because of teachers like you that a common man like me, could go from Govind to Govinda. I cannot express myself in words right now.”

Govinda and Saroj’s association goes back a long way. Sharing an anecdote on the reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz, Govinda had said in 2018, “I was not very good at romantic scenes. In my very first movie Ilzaam, there was a dance sequence where I was supposed to run and get close with my co-star Neelam but I could not do it. I started shivering and started feeling feverish. Our choreographer Saroj Khan noticed it and she asked me if I ever had a girlfriend. I said no. She smiled and said she would teach me how to romance on screen.”

Also read: Saroj Khan’s daughter on Salman Khan: ‘He helped for my son’s operation, don’t understand why he is always taken in the wrong’

The choreographer’s death was condoled by several industry figures, such as Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and others. She was laid to rest at a Malad cemetery.

Follow @htshowbiz for more