Sections
Home / Bollywood / Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with car accident, suffers minor injuries

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja meets with car accident, suffers minor injuries

Govinda said that his son Yashvardhan Ahuja was involved in a car accident on Wednesday night. No police complaint has been lodged.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with an accident on Wednesday night.

Actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja suffered minor injuries after he met with a car accident on Wednesday night. The accident took place in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Talking to The Indian Express, Govinda said that Yashvardhan was ‘safe’. He said, “My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches.”

No police complaint was lodged. Govinda said that no one was seriously injured in the accident. “We have not lodged a police complaint because the driver apologised to us, and it is a car from Yash Raj. We have an old relationship with them. Their driver was driving the car. He is also safe,” he said.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film Dil Bechara to release on July 24, Disney+ Hotstar makes it free for all as tribute



Yashvardhan aspired to make a career in Bollywood like Govinda. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2016, he had said that though he loved to direct, he was more inclined towards acting. He added that his father was helping him with his craft.



“Everything I know about the craft came from dad. He has taught me how to improvise on screen. I remember him telling me how Kader Khan sir and he came up with impromptu dialogues on the sets of Harmesh (Malhotra) uncle’s Dulhe Raja, which is one of my favourite films. These days our dinner table conversations only revolve around movies,” he had said.

Govinda was known for his comic timing and dancing skills. He acted in a number of films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Partner. He was last seen in a double role in Rangeela Raja.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1983 World Cup: Five interesting facts from India’s campaign
Jun 25, 2020 17:19 IST
3 more cops die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, force’s death toll climbs to 54
Jun 25, 2020 17:22 IST
BJP MLA defends Patanjali after Maharashtra Minister calls its Covid medicine ‘spurious’
Jun 25, 2020 17:18 IST
Children, youth’s mental, physical health negatively affected by Covid-19
Jun 25, 2020 17:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.