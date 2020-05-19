‘Grew up with stories of Salman Khan breaking bottle on girlfriend’s head’: Sona Mohapatra on violence against women on TikTok

This is not the first time that Sona Mohapatra has taken a dig at Salman Khan.

Singer Sona Mohapatra, reacting to the ongoing controversy about violence against women being propagated on TikTok, has brought Salman Khan into the discussion. Sona in a tweet said that violence against women is normalised in our society.

Sona was reacting to a video by Faizal Siddiqui, brother of Amir Siddiqui, who was recently roasted by YouTuber Carry Minati. The controversial video shows Faizal taking revenge on a girl for leaving him, by throwing a liquid that causes damage to her face. Several people said that the video propagates acid attacks against women.

Sona agreed, and wrote to a person who’d claimed that the video was edited, “Dear @aaliznat, nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop.”

Sona had earlier expressed relief that she had never joined TikTok, a video sharing platform that has often been criticised for failing to moderate objectionable content. She’d written, “So relieved I could never be persuaded to get on to this low life platform & even in Covid19 times where there was a paid branded opportunity,said no. Music labels scout for #TikTok stars to lip sync our songs to get better ‘reach’”.

Faizal’s brother Amir Siddiqui was the subject of YouTuber Carry Minati’s record-breaking roast video, which was taken down by YouTube for violating its terms of service. The video was on track to become the most liked, non-music video ever. In the video, Carry had pointed out the inferiority of TikTok as a platform, in comparison to YouTube.

Sona had previously called Salman the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’ for his ‘low brow digs’ at Priyanka Chopra, who’d quit his film Bharat at the last moment. Sona wrote in a tweet, “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

