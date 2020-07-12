Growing Covid concern in Showbiz

On late Saturday evening, actor Amitabh Bachchan confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, and soon after, his son-actor Abhishek revealed that he had also tested positive. The duo are admitted in Nanavati Hospital with mild symptoms, say hospital representatives. Senior Bachchan’s condition is stable, and he is in the isolation ward of the super speciality hospital.

On Sunday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and doctors reached Jalsa, and took swab samples of the rest of the family members — Jaya Bachchan, 72, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya, 8. While their antigen test report was negative, apparently, the swab samples of Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive, while Jaya’s test was negative. Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her son Agastya, and daughter Navya Naveli, also tested negative.

BMC officials also sanitised the Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa and Janak. The dubbing studio, where Abhishek, 44, worked on his web show, has been shut temporarily. Actor Amit Sadh, who dubbed with Abhishek for their recently released web series, did a “precautionary” Covid-19 test on Sunday.

On social media, other than fans, many celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Shahid Kapoor, wished the Bachchans a speedy recovery. Calling senior Bachchan his younger brother, veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted “younger brother will soon be fit and fine”.

Senior Bachchan, 77, has been raising awareness about Covid-19 for a while. In March, he shot a public service announcement video about measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. In April, he featured in a short film along the same lines. In May, he shot promos of the next season of his quiz show, at his home.

Anupam kher’s mum tests positive

Sharing the news on Twitter, actor Anupam Kher revealed on Sunday morning that his mother Dulari, had tested positive for Covid-19. He added that while he tested negative, his brother, Raju, sister-in-law and niece, had tested positive for the virus. Dulari has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai while Kher’s brother and his family are self-quarantined in their home.

Meanwhile, after veteran star Rekha’s security guard tested positive for Covid-19, he has been quarantined at a BMC facility, while other staff members employed at her bungalow were tested. A civic official, who did not wish to be named, said Rekha informed them that she will get a test done on her own and submit the report to

them.

Parth Samthaan tests positive

Actor Parth Samthaan, has tweeted to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19, and is self quarantined at home. BMC officials have been informed, and everyone in touch with him is getting tested, including co-stars Karan Patel and Erica Fernandes. The shoot of his show has been halted and won’t resume for a few days, say sources. On June 27, Samthaan had begun shooting for the show.

Bachchans hailed for destigmatising the virus

Film editor-writer Apurva Asrani expressed hope that the Bachchans talking about testing positive and their subsequent recovery will “destigmatise” Covid-19. He tweeted, “It’s great that Amitabh & Abhishek Bacchan have shared the news about being COVID positive. This, and their recovery should destigmatize an inevitable but mostly easy to beat virus.” (sic) Actor Soni Razdan, too, felt that it’s important “that we remove this ‘stigma’ in heads about getting Covid”. Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi tweeted that Bachchan Sr is an exemplar of discipline and sobriety.

Deols and Kapoors refute rumours

After rumours that senior Bachchan’s attendance at Neetu Singh’s recent birthday party, had resulted in Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar being infected, too, Singh’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said they were fine. She wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics,” (sic). Esha Deol, too, said that her mother, Hema Malini, is fine. ”The news regarding her health is fake so please don’t react to such rumours...” she tweeted.