Gul Panag on posing in same swimsuit 20 years later: ‘I’m strong, lean and the same as I was 20 years ago’

Actor Gul Panag, who will soon be seen in the second season of The Family Man, has spoken about repeating clothes, especially her over-two-decades-old swimsuit, which she wore during her Maldives vacation in 2019. Gul had shared a side-by-side picture of herself, wearing the same swimsuit, 20 years apart.

She said in a new interview that she isn’t bothered about what people have to say about her fashion choices, and that largely speaking, they’re impressed that she can wear the same clothes after two decades at all.

“Firstly I think it’s amazing that I fit into the same clothes that I wore at 20 and that is the bigger point here,” she told ETimes. “I don’t know how many people can do that, if they would then they would also be probably posting their own pictures when they were 20.”

About the black swimsuit in particular, she continued, “The black swimsuit picture is from my last year’s Maldives vacation. For me, it’s a great swimsuit and I still look good in it. Why shouldn’t I wear it? It’s not about repeating, it’s about being able to fit into it. When you are 42 and you can still wear clothes from when you were 20, wouldn’t that be amazing? I am strong, lean and I am the same as I was 20 years ago. The fact is that why should I buy clothes if my existing clothes keep fitting me?”

She said that although she reads comments on social media, she doesn’t let public perception affect her. “I don’t see any of that pressure. I live for myself and that’s what matters. I read the comments. But most of the people are amazed by the fact that I can still wear the same outfit. People can’t run your life for you,” she said.

Also read: Gul Panag on coming full circle in life: ‘After winning Miss India, I used to do jhaadu, pocha, wash clothes and cook’

Last year, the actor had shared the side-by-side pictures with the caption, “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.” Her followers and fans were left stunned by the pictures. One of them wrote, “If it weren’t for the flippers, it would’ve been impossible to find the difference!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more