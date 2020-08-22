Sections
Home / Bollywood / Gul Panag: Ultimately, apart from access, you need to be good at your job

Gul Panag: Ultimately, apart from access, you need to be good at your job

Model turned actor Gul Panag says it’s easier for insiders as they know people socially therefore getting work becomes easier, but would perhaps be just once.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:33 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Gul Panag is known for Bollywood films such as Dor, Dhoop and Manorama Six Feet Under.

The cry around disparity between insiders and outsiders in Bollywood is growing louder with each passing day and many have shared their personal accounts, too. Model-turned-actor Gul Panag, an outsider in the film industry herself, feels there’s no denying that star kids have an easy access, but eventually, it boils down to sustainability and talent.

“Sure it is easier for people whose parents are in the industry, but for every person that’s successful, there’s also a long line of people who never make it. And it’s because ultimately apart from access, you need to be good at your job. It’s not that people will continue to cast those who don’t perform, who don’t deliver at the box office,” she says.

Another “advantage” that insiders have, she says, is knowing a director or a producer socially while starting out.

“Since one knows people socially, they’ll give you work, but that would perhaps be just once. If you don’t work then what do you do? You can’t be pushing people to burn their money. The films also have to work,” explains Panag, who has starred in films such as Dor (2006), Manorama Six Feet Under (2007), Hello (2008), and Ab Tak Chhappan 2 (2015).



 

Apart from access, there are two more things that the actor feels are crucial to survive in the film industry, says the 41-year-old.

“Maintaining good relationships and good performance from the box office standpoint will do wonders to your career. Your access is useless without the other two,” she opines.

The actor, who was seen in the recent web series Pataal Lok, goes on to quote examples of many second generations who’ve faltered in their careers.

“There are people who’ve had access but have completely destroyed relationships because of hubris or attitude. We know of so many second generation actors who’ve ruined their careers because they picked the wrong fight. You don’t pick fights with people who can potentially harm you. You don’t do that anywhere,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1,692 fresh Covid-19 positives, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours in Pune city
Aug 22, 2020 17:23 IST
Prevention strategy for substance use disorder
Aug 22, 2020 17:21 IST
More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of Covid crisis
Aug 22, 2020 17:19 IST
Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold
Aug 22, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.