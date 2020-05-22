Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan settle land dispute with charm
Gulabo Sitabo trailer comes with a lot of charm. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan,the film will debut directly on Amamzon Prime on June 12.
Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo trailer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, has been released. In an unprecedented move for a film of this scale, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere directly on streaming on June 12, when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video.
The two-minute-forty-second trailer introduces audiences to a “quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.” Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is the story of a young man (Ayusshmann), down on his luck, and his cantankerous landlord (Amitabh), who is emotionally attached to his old ‘haveli’.
With his age becoming a real concern, and with no offspring to whom the property can be given, Ayushmann’s character attempts a scheme to claim the house. What unfolds is a love-hate drama about a man with no father, and another with no son, learning that despite their differences, they have developed a bond.
In a statement, Ayushmann had said, “Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again.”
Ayushmann, who has a string of recent hits to his name, continued, “Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”
Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and also stars Vijay Raaz in a supporting role. Ayushmann’s last release was Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, while Amitabh last appeared on screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
