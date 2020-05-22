Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan settle land dispute with charm

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo trailer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, has been released. In an unprecedented move for a film of this scale, Gulabo Sitabo will premiere directly on streaming on June 12, when it debuts on Amazon Prime Video.

The two-minute-forty-second trailer introduces audiences to a “quirky tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.” Set in Lucknow, Gulabo Sitabo is the story of a young man (Ayusshmann), down on his luck, and his cantankerous landlord (Amitabh), who is emotionally attached to his old ‘haveli’.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here

With his age becoming a real concern, and with no offspring to whom the property can be given, Ayushmann’s character attempts a scheme to claim the house. What unfolds is a love-hate drama about a man with no father, and another with no son, learning that despite their differences, they have developed a bond.

In a statement, Ayushmann had said, “Gulabo Sitabo is a special film for me. It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after Vicky Donor. Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again.”

Ayushmann, who has a string of recent hits to his name, continued, “Gulabo Sitabo also sees me share the screen space with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience. What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity - the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and also stars Vijay Raaz in a supporting role. Ayushmann’s last release was Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, while Amitabh last appeared on screen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

