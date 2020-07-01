Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi undergoes physical transformation, jokes about new look: ‘Tera bhai bomb hai’

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is using his lockdown period to good use. As if in prep for an upcoming role, he has undergone a physical transformation and shared his new look online.

Sharing his new toned and tough physique, the young actor wrote: “Tera Lockdown. Mera Countdown. Ye Jab Khulega Main Phatega. TeraBhaiBombHai (Your lockdown and my countdown. When this opens, I will explode).” The young actor clearly impressed many with his change in look. Among them was actor Suniel Shetty, who wrote: “Kya baaaat.” Amrish Puri’s grandson and a newcomer himself, Vardhan Puri wrote: “Aaicha gho” in Marathi (an affectionate way of addressing one’s father and literally means mother’s husband).

Siddhant made a spectacular debut in last year’s Gully Boy and played a supporting role to Ranveer Singh’s lead role. Writing about his performance in the film, the Hindustan Times review said: “The knockout punch comes from MC Sher. With a name that means both big cat and couplet, Sher is played by Siddhant Chaturvedi with natural, easy ferocity. It’s the film’s top performance. When he battles, he seems to be shutting down rivals for real. Sher leans hard into the verses and the artfully effortless attitude, and warmly mentors Murad, dubbing him ‘Gully Boy’ and schooling him in the all-important ways of metre.”

Siddhant will be seen next in Shakun Batra’s directorial, opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, and the Bunty Aur Babli remake. Earlier this year, Siddhant found himself in a spotlight over a comment he made about Ananya. It was at film critic Rajeev Masand’s roundtable with young actors and the debate was on nepotism. Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Pandey, who was introduced into films by Karan Johar with much fanfare last year, mentioned how, for her, her dad not getting invited to Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan symbolised struggle. An off the cuff comment by Siddhant found them trending on Twitter when he said: “Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”

