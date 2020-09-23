Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Gulshan Devaiah has snarky response to question ‘what is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance’, says ‘tweeting as Rangoli’

Gulshan Devaiah has snarky response to question ‘what is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance’, says ‘tweeting as Rangoli’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah had a snarky response to a question about Kangana Ranaut posed by a Twitter user. Check it out here.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

This isn’t the first time that Gulshan Devaiah has commented about Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah had a snarky response to a Twitter user’s question. The user asked, “What is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance?”, to which Gulshan replied, “tweeting as Rangoli.”

Rangoli Chandel is Kangana’s sister and manager. Her Twitter account was suspended for hate speech in April, after she called for the execution of ‘secular media’ at the expense of being compared to ‘Nazis’.

 

Gulshan’s tweet has been liked over 2500 times. Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary reacted to it with a “hahahahhaha.” Others pointed out that Gulshan, by repeatedly commenting about Kangana, isn’t standing by his recent statement about not wanting to engage with her.

The actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t want to engage with her about anything but all that I will say is a lot of things that she is saying are insincere and a lot of voices that are affiliated to her school of thought are also insincere to me. But aap politics karenge aur doosre nahi karenge iska koi matlab nahi hai (you politicising things but not expecting others to does not make sense).”

Also read: Gulshan Devaiah: A lot of what Kangana says is insincere, this is an insincere fight disguised as a righteous fight

Previously, in response to Kangana’s claims that there exists a ‘movie mafia’ in Bollywood that controls who succeeds and who fails, Gulshan had penned a special poem. “One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in, Eat some s**t, You jealous cretin. #jest,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sep 23, 2020 19:35 IST
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Sep 23, 2020 15:38 IST
KKR vs MI Live Score: de Kock departs early, Mavi gets the wicket
Sep 23, 2020 19:41 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Sep 23, 2020 18:53 IST

latest news

Major fall in Covid home isolation cases in Delhi for first time since Aug
Sep 23, 2020 19:36 IST
Have you ever seen a ‘horse’ shopping or sliding? These videos will show you
Sep 23, 2020 19:32 IST
Simulatala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admissions 2021: Registration process begins on Sept 25, check schedule here
Sep 23, 2020 19:21 IST
Horror movie fans are dealing with coronavirus better, here’s why
Sep 23, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.