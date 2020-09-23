Gulshan Devaiah has snarky response to question ‘what is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance’, says ‘tweeting as Rangoli’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah had a snarky response to a Twitter user’s question. The user asked, “What is Kangana Ranaut’s best performance?”, to which Gulshan replied, “tweeting as Rangoli.”

Rangoli Chandel is Kangana’s sister and manager. Her Twitter account was suspended for hate speech in April, after she called for the execution of ‘secular media’ at the expense of being compared to ‘Nazis’.

Gulshan’s tweet has been liked over 2500 times. Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary reacted to it with a “hahahahhaha.” Others pointed out that Gulshan, by repeatedly commenting about Kangana, isn’t standing by his recent statement about not wanting to engage with her.

The actor had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t want to engage with her about anything but all that I will say is a lot of things that she is saying are insincere and a lot of voices that are affiliated to her school of thought are also insincere to me. But aap politics karenge aur doosre nahi karenge iska koi matlab nahi hai (you politicising things but not expecting others to does not make sense).”

Previously, in response to Kangana’s claims that there exists a ‘movie mafia’ in Bollywood that controls who succeeds and who fails, Gulshan had penned a special poem. “One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in, Eat some s**t, You jealous cretin. #jest,” he wrote.

