Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Gulshan Devaiah pens funny poem on ‘Bolly mafia’: ‘The drugs are free, so’s plastic surgery’

Gulshan Devaiah pens funny poem on ‘Bolly mafia’: ‘The drugs are free, so’s plastic surgery’

Gulshan Devaiah wrote a funny poem on the ‘Bolly mafia’, in which he joked about the supposed advantages, but how they were reserved ‘only for members’. See it here.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 15:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gulshan Devaiah shared a rather funny take on the Bollywood ‘mafia’.

Amid all the discussion about the existence of a ‘mafia’ in Bollywood, Gulshan Devaiah has a funny take on it. He penned a humorous poem on it and quipped about all the supposed perks, but ‘only for members, exclusively’.

“One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in, Eat some s**t, You jealous cretin. #jest,” he wrote.

Kangana Ranaut has been talking about the ‘movie mafia’ and how she has been targeted by it. She recently alleged that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray colluded with them and got her office in Mumbai demolished. She also said that a few years ago, the mafia tried to destroy her financially as well as her standing in society. She claimed that it got so bad that she wanted to shave her head and disappear at one point.

Earlier this month, Kangana warned the ‘movie mafia’ and said that their attempts to harm her will only backfire. “Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more,” she wrote on Twitter.

Also read | Disha Salian’s last call was to her friend, she didn’t dial 100, says Mumbai Police: report

Kangana has also talked about a ‘drug racket’ in Bollywood and claimed that 99% of the people in the industry have been exposed to drugs. Several members of the film fraternity have condemned these remarks. Jaya Bachchan, in her speech in the Parliament, raised objection to the negative portrayal of the film industry and urged the government to discourage it.

Sometime back, the Producers Guild of India addressed the attempt to ‘defame and slander the film industry and its members’. “A picture has been painted of the industry as a terrible place for outsiders to aspire to; a place that treats those who dare to enter it with contempt and derision; a murky den of substance abuse and criminality. This narrative is salacious enough for the media to exploit to great effect in order to boost its ratings, readership and page views. But it is not the truth,” the guild said in an open letter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Bills to reduce salaries of MPs, ministers gets Rajya Sabha nod
Sep 18, 2020 14:45 IST
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sep 18, 2020 13:45 IST
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 18, 2020 13:52 IST

latest news

United Spirits appoints Pradeep Jain as new CFO; Sanjeev Churiwala elevated to a global role
Sep 18, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Schools will be partially opened up from September 21 in Meghalaya’: Rymbui
Sep 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Sanjeev Verma on turning inner strength into a piece of art
Sep 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Joaquin Phoenix in talks to sign Rs 360 cr deal for 2 Joker sequels: report
Sep 18, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.