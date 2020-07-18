Sections
Gulshan Grover feels web releases deserve better promotion: There was no noise or buzz around Gulabo Sitabo also

Actor Gulshan Grover feels that certain big films demand a ceremonial release, and with a direct-to-OTT release, they’re missing out on the required sizzle. He hopes fora better promotional strategy in place, so that upcoming web projects reach out to more people.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 15:13 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Gulshan Grover’s upcoming Bollywood releases include Sadak 2 and Sooryavanshi.

With no clarity on when theatres will reopen, a huge number of Bollywood films have already opted for a direct-to-OTT release. And with actor Gulshan Grover’s Sadak 2 also premiering on a web platform, the veteran endorses the idea of a digital release, while also outlining the factors that he feels go missing in such a scenario.

“I know and understand that theatres will take some time to open up and we also can’t travel and promote our films, so web is the way. I also enjoy watching content on the web, so I’m okay. But, I feel films also need to be promoted well, more so in times like these, which isn’t happening with the OTT format,” he explains.

Citing the example of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo that was the first film to be directly released on the web during the lockdown, Grover says he was expecting much more noise around the release, but nothing of that sort happened.

 



“Even for upcoming films on the web, like Shakuntala Devi, not much is happening. They’re missing out on the required sizzle or the ceremonial release that certain big films demand. I’m sure something can be worked around to reach out to more people to announce these upcoming projects. That’s the complaint I have with OTT releases,” argues the 64-year-old.

Playing an antagonist in all his upcoming releases — Sooryavanshi, Mumbai Saga and Indian 2 — Grover believes that it’ll be a surprise for all his fans who’re missing watching the ‘real baddies’ on screen.

“People have often told me that they’re missing those larger-than-life villains onscreen. But now, I’m excited that they’ll get to see me playing these mega villain,” adds Grover, who is looking forward to finish shooting for Mumbai Saga and Indian 2.

Though at his age, he’s vulnerable to the virus, Grover is raring to resume work. “I always believe that age is just a number. With all precautions in place, I think I’d be safe. Also, filmmakers and producers are trying their best to work things out. For the song and action sequences in Mumbai Saga, makers are designing things in a way that there’s least physical contact,” he says.

