Gulshan Grover reveals he was refused Moroccan visa because of Shah Rukh Khan. Watch video

Bollywood’s ‘bad man’, Gulshan Grover, was once denied a Moroccan visa. During a recent appearance on the talent reality show India’s Best Dancer, he revealed that he was once refused a visa because of Shah Rukh Khan. A video of the same is being widely shared online.

Gulshan, who is famous for playing the villain in several films, said that he had a layover in Morocco and requested a visa for a day so that he could do some sightseeing. He showed his ticket to a woman officer, who flatly refused to grant him a visa. When he wanted to know the reason, she said, “Because you beat Shah Rukh Khan! I don’t like you.”

Shah Rukh and Gulshan have worked together in films such as Duplicate, Yes Boss and Ram Jaane. Gulshan had to convince the officer that his rivalry with Shah Rukh was an act for the screen and they shared a friendly equation in real life.

“Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, my brother. I don’t beat him or he doesn’t beat me in real life. It is just in the movie,” Gulshan told the officer. He added that Moroccans have great love for Bollywood films and music.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said that he feels he is not ‘good enough’ for international cinema. “I have not looked elsewhere. I’m a patriotic person. I’ve always wanted to do something great for Indian cinema, but not as an actor; that is not greatness. I wanted to work something out, where Indian cinema would gain from what I’ve done, like VFX, etc,” he had said.

Shah Rukh had said that if he does take up an international project, he would understand the responsibility that comes with it and not let his country down. “In a strange, self-important and self-obsessed way, I feel that I represent India. If I work in an international film, then it has to have some kind of importance, not only for me, but also for the country that has made me the star that I am,” he had said.

