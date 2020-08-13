Gunjan Saxena: Anurag Kashyap is happy to see ‘coming of age of the Indian armed forces’, Tahira Kashyap shares ‘tears of pride’

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the title role, released on Netflix on August 12 to positive reactions. While Anurag Kashyap hailed debutant director Sharan Sharma movie for not adhering to “fake patriotism and jingoism”, Tahira Kashyap shed “tears of pride” on watching the film.

Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to praise the film, especially Sharan. He tweeted, “It’s so amazing and refreshing to see a “coming of age of the Indian armed forces” disguised as a war movie. No fake patriotism, no unnecessary jingoism ... well done team #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl. Super performances, writing but what a brilliant new director #SharanSharma.”

Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap watched the film on the day of its release and wrote on Twitter, “What a beautiful film.Tears of pride. #GunjanSaxena #JhanviKapoor is so endearing @Imangadbedi chha gaye @TripathiiPankaj kamaal ho aap! Such lovely performances! Congratulations #SharanSharma loved every bit of the film especially jhanvi.”

Film writer Kanika Dhillon also wrote, “Loved #GunjanSaxena! Beautifully directed-progressive- heartwarming father-daughter tale! #sharansharma @TripathiiPankaj ji! Folded hands. a delight 2watch n #JanhviKapoor is amazing!Can’t wait 2 see her dig her teeth into author backed roles! bravoteam!”

Screenwriter Harneet Singh wrote about the film, “I really really liked #GunjanSaxena. Loved the quietness & restraint. Loved how it makes the right noise without being OTT. So much in Jahnvi Kapoor’s performance. Pankaj Tripathi aces the EveryGirl’s Dad role. Great job Sharan Sharma, Team Dharma & Team #KargilGirl.”

Also read: Sanjay Dutt’s cousin Zaheeda prays for him, says ‘He has to fulfil his duties towards’ his kids

Angad Bedi plays the role of Gunjan’s brother and Pankaj Tripathi is in the role of Gunjan’s father in the film. The story of the Dharma Productions movie is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot -- Gunjan Saxena -- who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

Follow @htshowbiz for more