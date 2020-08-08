Sections
Home / Bollywood / Gunjan Saxena lauds Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of her father in biopic: ‘You nailed it’

Gunjan Saxena lauds Pankaj Tripathi’s portrayal of her father in biopic: ‘You nailed it’

Gunjan Saxena loved Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as her father in the upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 07:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gunjan Saxena stars Janhvi Kapoor with Pankaj Tripathi.

Former Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena is impressed with Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as her father in her upcoming biopic, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Taking to Instagram, Gunjan lauded Pankaj for his work.

“Father daughter duo. Respect @pankajtripathi .. You nailed it... Kudos.... The most simplistically portrayed father daughter bonding,” she wrote in her post, sharing a video of Pankaj speaking about his role in the film. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan.

 

In the video, Pankaj says that the role was very personal for him and that Gunjan for him, wasn’t Janhvi but like his own daughter. “Just like Anup Saxena in the film, I am the same kind of father in real life. I am always after my daughter, I keep telling her to go play lawn tennis.”



Pankaj also met Gunjan’s father Anup during the shoot of the film. “Meeting him was extremely calming for me. When I saw him, I kept observing his body language for a long time. He is a very interesting man, very interesting and very detail-oriented,” he said about him.

Pankaj also appreciated Janhvi’s work in the film, saying that he would cry after her takes. He said that Janhvi is innocent and sensitive and sincere. Janhvi said that Gunjan and Anup’s bond was reflected in the relationship she shared with Pankaj.

Also see: Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever scene from debut show, watch his dramatic entry

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the inspiring true life story of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It premieres on Netflix on August 12.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 24 but had to bypass a theatrical release due to the coronavirus situation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Martić and Kontaveit reach Palermo Open semifinals
Aug 08, 2020 08:13 IST
Millions of Android phones at risk due to security flaws in Qualcomm chips
Aug 08, 2020 08:07 IST
Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share info related to Air India Express plane crash
Aug 08, 2020 08:08 IST
UN aviation body ‘saddened’ by Kerala plane crash that killed 20
Aug 08, 2020 08:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.