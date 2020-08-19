Gurmeet Choudhary dances at the airport as he heads for Jaipur to resume shoot for The Wife. Watch

Gurmeet Choudhary is in Jaipur to resume work on his next, The Wife.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is back at work and has begun shooting for Zee Studios’ The Wife. The shoot resumed at a Jaipur studio on Tuesday. Ahead of it, Gurmeet shared a video from the Mumbai airport, where he is dressed in a PPE suit and dancing.

He captioned the video, “#MondayDanceMotivation in our new normal avatar #airport #mondaymotivation #dance #dancechallengegurmeet #gurmeetchoudhary #mumbai.”

The Wife also features Sayani Dutta and was initially set to be shot in March. However, it got stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic that brought all businesses to a shutdown mid March.

Talking about getting back to work, Gurmeet told Mid Day, “We have about 50 per cent shoot left and I’m pumped to get back on the set after this unfortunate hiatus. Before leaving from Mumbai and after we landed in Jaipur, the entire team was tested.”

“The team ensured we stayed near the studio to avoid the unnecessary commute. This new life requires you to be extra vigilant and take care of every minute detail. Hats off to the team for putting in that extra effort to make the shoot environment fun, safe and, most importantly, a possibility,” he added.

Gurmeet has worked in a few Hindi films including Paltan and Wajah Tum Ho. He did not stop working in TV shows after making the big screen move. After making a mark with his debut show, Yeh Meri Life Hai and winning the Nach Baliye 5 trophy, Gurmeet also worked in Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah.

Elaborating on his views on the ongoing debate on nepotism in the film industry, Gurmeet has earlier said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I want to ask the audience that if you have so much problem with star kids then go and watch the films of newcomers who are getting launched. The audience has to show interest in them as well but they are more interested in star kids. If a new actor is launched today even if it a small film, they should support them, write good comments on their posts and stop crying ‘Nepotism, nepotism’.”

