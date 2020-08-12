Gurmeet Choudhary emphasises on mental health, says financial problems, uncertainty and idle mind ‘instigate incorrect thoughts’

Insisting he is worried about deaths by suicide in the TV industry, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has said that people need to focus on mental well-being, share their concerns with family and avoid an idle mind that can “instigate incorrect thoughts to an already weak mind.”

Gurmeet told BollywoodHungama, “I think this uncertain financial situation applies to all fields and professions. The issue gets highlighted because of the publicity that the Bollywood and TV industry get. The entire situation of lockdown has an adverse impact on people in general and raises the anxiety level of what, when where. People, especially from this industry, are away from their homes and families so the emotional support is already missing. To top it, there is a problem of a sudden idle mind. These factors instigate incorrect thoughts to an already weak mind.”

Gurmeet also advised that one should stay in touch with family. “Speaking out to your close ones, even if it is over the phone is the right way to relieve stress and further amplify the same relief by meditation. A strong mind is a healthy mind.”

Actor Sameer Sharma died by suicide last week. About the insecurity inherent in the profession, Gurmeet had said in an interview, “My family and friends call me up and ask me not to take the wrong step and assure me that they will watch my films, come what may. This is a very competitive industry and everyone is scared that their career might finish if they deliver a flop film,”

