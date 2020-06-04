Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Gursimran Khamba is a friend, know truth better than most’: Chintu Ka Birthday director on crediting MeToo accused

‘Gursimran Khamba is a friend, know truth better than most’: Chintu Ka Birthday director on crediting MeToo accused

Chintu Ka Birthday director Satyanshu Singh has defended the decision to retain MeToo accused Gursimran Khamba’s producer credit in the film.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Gursimran Khamba has co-produced Chintu Ka Birthday with his former AIB colleagues.

Despite being dropped by MAMI in 2018 because of MeToo accused Gursimran Khamba’s involvement, the film Chintu Ka Birthday has retained Khamba’s producer credit. Directors Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh have said that it is only fair for Khamba to be credited for his work on the film.

Produced by members of the now defunct comedy collective AIB -- Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Shakya, Rohan Joshi and Khamba -- Chintu Ka Birthday was supposed to premiere at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, before it was dropped from the lineup. The film, starring Vinay Pathak and Tillotama Shome, will be released on Zee5 on Friday.

 

Satyanshu told Mid-Day in an interview, “Even when our film was suffering, we opted to stand by the movement by not claiming the film.” Khamba was accused by an ex-girlfriend of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.



“Considering we haven’t spoken against MAMI’s decision, means that we are supportive of the movement.,” Satyanshu added. “When this film was dropped, family members and friends were heartbroken. They wanted us to fight [for the film], but we maintained our silence. There is enough precedent in the past, where people in the wrong have [moved on] and done their thing.”

Also read: Woman details sexual harassment by AIB’s Gursimran Khamba, comedian denies violating consent

He continued, “Khamba is a friend and I know the truth better than most people. I believe it is a fair credit.” About the film’s journey, Devanshu said, “It’s not over confidence, we believed in the film when we wrote it back in 2007. It has stayed with us for 13 years, so one can imagine how special it is to us. On gauging the reaction of viewers, we agreed that the film is in indeed special. I am glad it is releasing digitally, but as directors, we understand the logistics.”

In the wake of the MeToo movement, work on AIB’s Amazon Prime series, Gormint, was also stopped. The project was cancelled after actor Irrfan Khan announced his cancer diagnosis.The revamped project will now star Manav Kaul.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lockdown poverty exposes African sex workers to more violence
Jun 04, 2020 17:03 IST
Battling Covid-19 in worst-hit state, Maharashtra Police records 30 deaths, 2,557 cases
Jun 04, 2020 16:59 IST
Key Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial extends to Brazil
Jun 04, 2020 16:58 IST
Golfers Rashid, Aditi and Diksha recommended for Arjuna Award
Jun 04, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.