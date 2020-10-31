Halloween 2020: Ira Khan shows off spooky makeup, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr turns into a witch

Sections
While Aamir Khan’s daughter shared a glimpse of her quirky makeup for Halloween, Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr turned into a witch on the occasion. Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya wore a Halloween themed outfit.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 12:23 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya; Ira Khan; and Neha Dhupia’s daughter Mehr deck up for Halloween.

Halloween is here and Bollywood celebrities are in the mood for some costumes. Neha Dhupia’s one-year-old daughter Mehr turned a witch and even had a broom as an accessory.

Neha shared several pictures of the little one having fun in costume, sent by her friend Soha Ali Khan on behalf of her daughter Inaaya. “’Witch’ one would you chose ... #trick or #treat ... #happyhalloween .... thank you Inni ‘boo’ for this @sakpataudi,” she captioned the post.

 

The pictures show little Mehr dressed in a black vest and jeggings, paired with a Halloween themed black cape. She has a cutout hat on her head and a broom for company. She can be seen meddling with the broom and playing around the house in full costume.



Soha also shared a family picture from their Halloween celebrations. In the picture, Soha, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya are seen wearing identical Halloween themed night suits.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan had some fun with makeup for Halloween. She shared a short video on her Instagram Stories, and offered a glimpse of her look. She is seen with half her face in quirky black makeup. She completed the look with a black jacket.

Ira Khan decks up or Halloween.

Last year, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja had donned the costumes of Anarkali and Salim, inspired from the film Mughal-e-Azam. Richa Chadha and actor boyfriend Ali Fazal had also attended a Halloween party abroad.

