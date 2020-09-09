Hansal Mehta, Apurva Asrani put aside differences with Kangana Ranaut, condemn demolition of her property: ‘This is vindictive’

Filmmakers Apurva Asrani and Hansal Mehta, and actor Dia Mirza have joined the chorus of support for Kangana Ranaut, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday to find portions of her property demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Kangana’s industry colleagues questioned the motives behind the move, as Kangana’s war of words with the Shiv Sena escalated significantly.

Apurva, who has had public disagreements with Kangana in the past, wrote on Twitter, “Sorry, but this is vindictive, esp under Lockdown. If you disagree with Kangana Ranaut’s statements, please counter her with words. As someone who loves Bombay & who thought her likening it to POK was in poor taste, it seems like the Shiv Sena is hell-bent on proving her right.”

Hansal, who directed Kangana in Simran, wrote, “Questions to BMC after their ‘prompt’ demolition of illegal structures. Can they show equal promptness in clearing illegal parking lots all over Andheri West? Can they show same promptness in fixing roads and filling potholes?”

Dia Mirza wrote that while she has disagreed with Kangana’s comments on various issues in the past, she stands in support of her. “Kangana comparing Mumbai to POK is not acceptable. But there is absolutely no doubt that @mybmc moving to suddenly conduct a demolition of areas of her office space is totally questionable. Why now? Why like this? What were you doing all this while if there were irregularities?” she wrote. Dia added, “I don’t agree with many of the things Kangana has said in the last few months. The name calling, the vicious personal attacks on individuals, the vilification of people. At the same time i am not okay with her being subjected to personal attacks.”

Also read: Renuka Shahane, Nikhil Dwivedi condemn demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: ‘Appalled by the revenge’

Previously, actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Renuka Shahane had both expressed similar sentiments. In a tweet, Nikhil had written, “I don’t support #KanganaRanaut’s often exaggerated & at times even dishonest allegations against the movie industry. I am SUPPORTING her on today’s happenings. What’s being done is WRONG.” Renuka had concurred: “Though I did not like @KanganaTeam‘s comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?”

Kangana was involved in a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Kangana had said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai, and had compared it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a statement that Sanjay Raut condemned. Kangana repeated this sentiment on Wednesday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more