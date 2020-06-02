Sections
Home / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta on his secret with Irrfan Khan: ‘It will hurt a lot of other people’

Hansal Mehta on his secret with Irrfan Khan: ‘It will hurt a lot of other people’

Hansal Mehta says the secret of what stopped his film with late Irrfan Khan from materialising, went away with the maverick actor.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Hansal Mehta speaks about Irrfan Khan and his project with the actor that never happened.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has revealed he was “stunned” when he learnt of Irrfan Khan’s death; it was the director’s birthday and actor Rajkummar Rao told him the devastating news in the middle of a phone call to wish him. He also spoke about the secret he had tweeted about back then. Irrfan died on April 29 of a colon infection.

Hansal told Mumbai Mirror, “We were chatting and laughing when Raj (Rajkummar) broke the news to me. I was stunned.” About the little “secret” with Irrfan he had tweeted about, the filmmaker told the tabloid, “It (their film together) did not happen eventually for a variety of reasons that I don’t want to discuss as it will hurt a lot of other people. We had known each other since 1994, and now our life and death are inter-connected. My date of birth will now mean a new life for Irrfan in a better place.”

Also read: Salman Khan pays tribute to Wajid Khan who began, ended career with him: ‘Will always love, respect, remember you’

Upon Irrfan’s death, Hansal had said, “I am devastated. I will always share this date with him for the rest of life.Every year on my birthday I will be reminded of his rude sudden and unforgivable going.I had a sinking feeling last evening about Irrfan. We did not ever work together but shared a very warm camaraderie over the years. Shared many drunken nights with him talking about life and a lot of other shit.”

Irrfan died after two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour and is survived by his sons and wife. Upon his death, wife Sutapa Sikdar had issued a statement on behalf of the family. It read as, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm.”



Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Here’s how face masks for general public can help contain coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 13:09 IST
Tiger wants to be ‘background dancer’ to Hrithik, Vaani in War sequel
Jun 02, 2020 13:09 IST
News updates with Hindustan Times: Another terrorist killed in encounter in Tral and all the latest news
Jun 02, 2020 13:09 IST
‘Why? Because I’m black’: UFC champion shares his own experience of racism
Jun 02, 2020 13:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.