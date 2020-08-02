Hansal Mehta on Rhea Chakraborty: ‘God forbid if girl being subjected to trial by media does harm to herself, will all be held accountable?’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, days after an FIR was lodged against her by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. Hansal slammed media for Rhea’s “trial” without any proof and said that only experts must examine the case..

Hansal wrote in a series of tweets, “God forbid if the girl being accused and being subjected to a trial by media does harm to herself. Will Arnab, all the politicians and all those invited on these media witch-hunts be held accountable? Let her guilt/innocence be proved in a court of law for heaven’s sake. Last evening I met people with no remote connection to the film industry making sweeping statements and playing judge. Result of an exploitative and conscienceless media that conducts its own banana court for its own vested interests. At whose cost?”

He further wrote, "Suddenly people have become experts on mental health, black magic, legality and ethics. There are experts whose job it is to ensure healing, fairness and justice. Members of the media, friends are NOT experts or even remotely competent to examine the case.”

Rhea, along with her family, has been named in the FIR that was filed recently. A case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) and 120(B).

