Hansal Mehta says Cyclone Nisarga knocked out power in his area: ‘Water, inverter batteries might last a few more hours’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that there is no electricity in his area due to Cyclone Nisarga. He expressed concern that the situation might remain like this for two more days.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 13:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hansal Mehta shared the aftermath of Cyclone Nisarga in his area.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that Cyclone Nisarga has knocked out power in his area since Wednesday morning and he is in ‘complete darkness’. He added that the storm uprooted trees and blocked the roads.

In a series of tweets, Hansal said that water and inverter batteries could run out anytime. He also said that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company was ‘poorly equipped’ to deal with such natural disasters, and that the power outage might continue for two more days.

“The cyclone has created some destruction where we live. Trees have fallen, roads are blocked and there has been no electricity since morning. MSEB is poorly equipped to handle such situations. Their linesman informs me that this situation might continue for 2 more days,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We are in complete darkness and our roads are blocked. Water, inverter batteries might last a few more hours,” he added.



 

 

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon. However, its intensity reduced by the time it reached Mumbai and the city narrowly escaped the worst of the severe cyclonic storm.

Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

Recently, Hansal welcomed the Maharashtra government’s decision to allow shoots to resume, subject to the following of guidelines. All shoots have been on hold since mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Sensible guidelines from the FILM EDITORS UNITED for a phased and safe resumption of work in the film industry, particularly editing and other post production departments. This document lists out practical ways to resume work while ensuring safety for professionals. I endorse it,” he wrote.

Hansal was gearing up for the release of his next, a dark comedy titled Chhalaang, but the film has been indefinitely stalled due to the lockdown. Chhalaang stars Rajkummar Rao as a PT teacher in a semi-government school in Haryana, with Nushrat Bharucha playing his love interest.

