Hansal Mehta supports Anurag Kashyap: ‘Is this a witch-hunt yet again? Are they trying to shut up an artist with a dissenting opinion?’

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has said that he has known Anurag Kashyap for 24 years and the latter can be “brash and stupid” at times. Extending his support to Anurag after he was accused of sexual misconduct by an actor during a professional meeting, Hansal also said that he is pained and troubled. Hansal also questioned the timing of the allegation being made.

Hansal wrote in a series of tweets, “i’ve known @anuragkashyap72 since 1996. he was always rebellious. he was always outspoken. he was always passionate about cinema and his friendships. he had a point of view and i often disagreed with it. that did not change our relationship. in 24 years nothing has changed.. i take accusations of sexual harassment seriously and when i heard this young woman accuse anurag i was extremely disturbed. he is a friend, like a younger sibling and somebody who has been with me through some rough times. he can be brash. he can be stupid.”

The Aligarh director further wrote, “but sexual harasser is something i dont want to believe about him. as I write this I’m pained, troubled and full of questions. for one the timing of leveling these accusations. then the tagging of our hon’ble PM. his happening at a time when anurag often against advice has been outspoken and provided a contrarian view on things happening around us. is he making some people uncomfortable? there are so many questions and they are not necessarily about the allegations leveled against AK. is this a witch-hunt yet again? are they trying to shut up an artist with a dissenting opinion? where are we headed? and then after hearing the accusation - can this even be anurag? it is definitely not the anurag I know. but ultimately truth must prevail. lies and falsities in such a matter will be a huge disservice to many women out there who are regularly subjected to sexual harassment and abuse (something Anurag has vociferously fought against) and are unable to raise their voices.”

Insisting that all women raising their voices in the MeTooIndia movement must be heard, Hansal wrote, “for their sake and for the sake of punishing every sexual predator out there i hope truth prevails above all other petty agenda and momentary social media gratification. the #metoo movement is way too important. let every victim out there always be heard and justice be done. but in the process let there be no injustice to those who are merely targets of vendetta and vested interests. let the #metoo movement itself not become a target of abuse for somebody’s selfish gains. I am still troubled as I write this. I do hope better sense prevails. @anuragkashyap72 i know you don’t need my support, certification or validation. i know you are a tough cookie. but I had to write this nevertheless. this is not a letter of support. this is a plea for truth and for a just outcome. before the rabid tv anchors take over.”

“Hopefully justice will be served through the law of the land, through the courts of our country. I urge both the complainant and Anurag to approach the court and ensure justice,” Hansal concluded.

Anurag has also denied the allegations that he forced himself upon an actor. “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” he wrote on Twitter.

