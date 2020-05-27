Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were over the moon when they welcomed their third child - AbRam - in 2013. The youngest Khan has been the darling of the family ever since he was born. Not only his parents, but his siblings Aryan and Suhana dote on him, as well.

From running at Eden Gardens with Shah Rukh after the Kolkata Knight Riders’ win to joining him for a performance at the i for India concert, AbRam has won the hearts of fans, too.

Of late, Shah Rukh has been sharing photos of AbRam’s achievements, be it his gold medal in Taekwondo or his multiple medals at his school’s sports day. He gushes about his son in interviews as well. When asked about the little one’s inclination towards films, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, “AbRam, I don’t know, he’s good-looking enough to be a rockstar.”

Suhana is extremely attached to AbRam and called him the ‘love of (her) life’ in an Instagram post. Aryan seems to be protective of his little brother too. Sharing a picture of the two of them in Italy, he wrote, “Nobody lays a hand on my brother.”

Gauri also showers love on her youngest in social media posts. She shared pictures from a photoshoot recently and complimented him for posing like a pro. “Guessing he loves the camera,” her caption read.

As AbRam turns seven on Wednesday, here are some priceless photos of him with his father Shah Rukh, mother Gauri, brother Aryan and sister Suhana:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is spending a lot of time with AbRam, as the country remains in lockdown mode. During a Twitter chat, he opened up on his daily routine: “In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They are in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend the rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”

