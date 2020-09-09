Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: When Twinkle Khanna threatened to not have a second child, other lesser-known facts about their marriage

Despite being polar opposites of each other, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s marriage has been rock-solid for almost two decades now. If he is diplomatic, she is famous for her no-holds-barred style. He is a fitness enthusiast who loves outdoor activities, while she prefers to curl up with a good book. However, their differences only make them stronger.

As Akshay turns 53 on Wednesday, here are some lesser-known facts about his marriage with Twinkle:

1. When Twinkle ‘assaulted’ Akshay

In 2009, a case was filed against Akshay and Twinkle for allegedly indulging in obscenity in public during the Lakme Fashion Week. On Koffee With Karan, she revealed the story behind the case and how she is still out on a bail of Rs 500.

Twinkle said that Akshay invited her to the fashion show and just before the show began, she received a call in which he told her that he will stop in front of her and she will have to unbutton his jeans. Despite her refusal, he went ahead with it.

Akshay and Twinkle were at the Rashtrapati Bhavan the next day, where he was receiving the Padma Shri, when she got a message from her mother that the police were looking for her and there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Twinkle explained how Akshay got out of it and why her name is still associated with the case. “We have the same lawyer and the lawyer said, ‘We need to get one of you out of it.’ So he has filed a petition saying my client was just standing there, this woman has assaulted him and opened his button. I am out on Rs 500 bail. It is on my Wikipedia page - arrested for an obscene crime,” she laughed.

2. Akshay once forgot Twinkle’s birthday so she made him buy her a huge diamond

On Koffee With Karan, Twinkle revealed that when she was dating Akshay, he gave her a paperweight as a birthday present. “I had forgotten her birthday and then when I realised it was her birthday, there was no time to go and buy. Paperweight was there in my house so I quickly wrapped it (laughs),” he explained.

Twinkle was not satisfied with the spur-of-the-moment birthday present and ensured that Akshay got his just deserts. “He gave me a paperweight, so I told him that day, ‘One day, I will make sure you buy me a diamond as big as this bloody paperweight!’ So I made sure,” she said.

3. Akshay and Twinkle’s relationship started off as a fling

Talking about how her love story with Akshay began, Twinkle revealed on Koffee With Karan that she had just come out of a long-term relationship and wanted to have a fling for the first time in her life. “There he was, six feet of chocolate ice-cream. So, I decided that I am going to have a fling with him and it is going to last for 15 days (the length of their outdoor schedule). That was my plan. I ran out of books in Calgary, there was no TV and I was really bored. And there he was. It was kind of perfect,” she revealed.

4. Twinkle told Akshay she ‘won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies’

When Akshay met Twinkle, he was reeling from 14 consecutive box office disasters. From that time to being the highest-paid actor in Bollywood today, he has certainly come a long way. He credits his wife for bringing good luck into his life.

On Koffee With Karan, Akshay said that Twinkle changed a lot of things about him, including his approach to films and sensibilities as an actor. “I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she revealed. He jokingly sighed, “I can’t even tell you what I have to go through every day!”

Akshay and Twinkle have two children - a son named Aarav, born in 2002, and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

5. Akshay found Twinkle’s list of pros and cons of marrying him on the second day of their marriage

Twinkle has a rather pragmatic approach to marriage. She said on Koffee With Karan that since the primary reason for wanting to get married was procreation, one needed to be sure of the genetic strain being introduced into one’s own family line. This is why she would constantly ask Akshay about how his extended family was doing, as she wanted to know the diseases that run in his family. She even made a genetic chart.

Akshay revealed that he found this chart on the second day of their marriage. Twinkle corrected him and said that he found a different one, on which she had listed out the pros and cons of marrying him. “First I got angry when I saw this chart. I got angry and then I realised, okay, this is what she means. It took me a little time to understand what exactly she meant. I have learnt a lot from her,” he said.

