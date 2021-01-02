Happy birthday Ali Fazal: When actor took a 10-minute nap after proposing to Richa Chadha

Since early 2020, there had been a growing buzz that the next celebrity couple to get married would be Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Then, in April, came a statement from the couple that they had postponed their wedding owing to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Later, the couple revealed that they had pushed it further to 2021. However, through much of 2020, the Richa and Ali love story has more than charmed readers - from the funny manner in which Ali proposed to her to the similarity of their story with that of the controversial Tanishq ad. On his birthday on Saturday, here’s a look at their cute romance.

Speaking to a bridal magazine, the couple had opened up about their story. They had indeed met during the making of Fukrey. Recalling the time when she realised she loved Ali and told him so, Richa mentioned how he took three months to profess his love for her. “We were at my house watching the 1992 biographical comedy, Chaplin. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, ‘This is really sweet, I love you’ to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me.”

However, one of the funniest moments in their romance has to be the way Ali proposed to her. She said: “He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday - I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring but that’s all right. After that, he took a 10-minute-long nap on the sand - I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!”

Richa had often called their relationship a miracle. She has maintained that one of the things that bound them is their similarity of interests. Speaking to Bollywood Life, she had said: “The thing is, it’s nothing short of a miracle. That two people who have similar backgrounds, two normal, regular people from middle-class upbringings got together. Two people with a similar value system got in this pool of showbiz. We found each other and we are happy with each other. I think that itself is a huge miracle. And when that happened, I think I couldn’t deny it that we were very...not just attracted to each other, but also understood each other on a fundamental level. It’s great, you know.”

Calling Ali liberal and progressive, she had told Bombay Times, “I said it’s a miracle because it’s rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films and literature. Ali is also progressive and liberal. To find someone like that in your industry is rare. Also, we never expected to end up together. It happened organically.”

But what aspect of Richa did Ali like the most? Speaking to a bridal magazine, for which they also did a photoshoot, he had said: “She thinks I fell in love with her only because of her clumsiness - and it surely is one of the reasons. She is as clumsy as it gets. If she is eating, there will be glasses spilling, food will be all over the place, and cutlery will definitely fall. Her most embarrassing clumsy moment was in Venice. It was at a fine dining event and Judi Dench was sitting at the next table. Suddenly a bean went flying over - of course, it was from Richa’s plate. She calls it her Pretty Woman moment!”

Given that theirs would be an interfaith marriage, Richa had once said how their relationship was like the Tanishq ad, which released earlier this year, and had become controversial. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, in another interview, she had said: “My life is like that ad. I’ve got so much love from Ali’s family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else’s marital choices.”

