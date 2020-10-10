Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: His 10 best moments with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Jaya, Aaradhya. See pics

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 on Sunday and him and his family have a lot to celebrate this year. Amitabh, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were all diagnosed with the coronavirus in August and were able to beat the deadly disease.

Amitabh, who was the first to get diagnosed, was often moved to tears about staying away from his family, specially when Aishwarya and Aaradhya were going home after getting discharged from the hospital. Aaradhya told him not to cry as he would be reunited with his family soon. Of course, she was proven right when just a couple of weeks later, he too tested negative and was allowed to go home.

Check out Amitabh’s best family photos on his birthday:

Since recovering from the disease, Amitabh has also joined work. He is currently seen on the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh often writes on his blog how he has been working almost 15 hours everyday!

Talking about his father’s work ethic, Abhishek told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’m the son of my father. At home, he’s that, he has never wanted it to be anything else, my mother never allowed it to be anything else. I’m the son of my father, I’m a colleague of a legend. That’s the way I look at it.”

“He never brings his work home, never imposes, what I believe as a fan rightly should be, the fact he’s a living legend of cinema. At home, he’s my friend, somebody I can sit with, watch sports or movies, discuss politics and current affairs. I think it’s very important to understand that dynamic, which I understand is very difficult to comprehend when you’re not living that and viewing it as a third person,” he added.

Amitabh also inspires his family to keep working hard. When Aishwarya was making her comeback with Jazbaa, Amitabh told PTI in an interview, “It’s a good thing that she is coming back on screen and no one has ever stopped her to work.”

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan!

