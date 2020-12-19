Happy birthday Ankita Lokhande: Dance video to romance in the snow, her cutest moments with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande never fails to shower love on her boyfriend Vicky Jain on social media. She often shares mushy posts for him, calling him her ‘soulmate’, and thanking her lucky stars that she found someone like him. She usually adds the hashtag ViAnk - an amalgamation of their names - at the end of these posts.

Last month, Ankita wrote a heartfelt note for Vicky, in which she thanked him for being her ‘support system’ and understanding her. “I can’t find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I’m grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate,” she wrote.

“Thanku for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thankyou for being my support system. Most important thanku for understanding me and my situations,” she added.

Ankita and Vicky seem to have fit right in with each other’s families. He features in many of her Instagram posts with her parents and younger brother Arpan Lokhande. She, meanwhile, has been sharing pictures and videos with his little niece and nephew, Abeer and Abeera.

On Ankita’s 36th birthday, let us revisit some of her cutest moments with Vicky:

Ankita, who became a household name with the popular serial Pavitra Rishta, also participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Comedy Circus. She made her Bollywood debut last year with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, in which she played the role of the warrior Jhalkaribai. She followed it up with a supporting role in Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

