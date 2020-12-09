Happy birthday Dia Mirza: When she said she wasn’t ‘envious’ of Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta

Actor Dia Mirza may look just the same as she did when she was crowned Miss Asia Pacific in 2000, but she is turning 39 years old on Wednesday. The actor made her film debut in 2001 opposite R Madhavan in Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and has never looked back.

Dia was the second runner-up at the 2000 Miss India pageant, losing the race to Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra. However, all three created history that year, winning Miss Asia Pacific, Miss Universe and Miss World pageants, respectively.

Their film careers have unfolded very differently though, something Dia has previously said she has no regrets about. In 2016, she talked to Hindustan Times about the comparisons that are made between the three. Talking about Priyanka's Hollywood debut with Quantico, she said,“I’m so proud of her. I think our journey is a great example to give because if you look at Lara, Priyanka and Me, I think we are individuals who have defined our own path. We have done exactly what our individuality has determined for us. Priyanka is doing well in acting ... Lara is enjoying motherhood and doing films... and we are not kind of envious about it.”

Dia added that Priyanka and Lara would also say the same thing about being compared to each other. “If you listen to what Priyanka says, she would say the same thing, as would Lara. We are all an outcome of what we call, ‘what we have chosen for ourselves’. We are just as liberated as we can be by the ideas that we have of ourselves and as stunted as an idea of ourselves,” she has said.

Dia was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. She played a divorced mother of a young girl, who gave protagonist Taapsee Pannu’s character hope and courage to live a life of respect. Her performance in the supporting role was lauded by fans.

Dia’s most memorable films include RHTDM, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Parineeta and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd.

