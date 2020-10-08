Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s love did not waver even when her brother threatened him with a gun?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been happily married for nearly three decades now.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s journey from childhood sweethearts to Bollywood’s favourite power couple is what dreams are made of. Did you know that even being threatened with a gun could not change his love for her? On Gauri’s 50th birthday, let us look back at how she and Shah Rukh overcame every obstacle before getting married.

In the book, King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema, journalist Anupama Chopra shared details of the hurdles faced by Shah Rukh and Gauri before they tied the knot. He was already an established actor at the time, having become a household name after the success of the television show Fauji.

Gauri’s father, Ramesh Chibba, objected to Shah Rukh’s acting career more than his religion. Ramesh, while working with former President of India, Zakir Hussain, rubbed shoulders with film stars and viewed the industry as a bed of vice.

Savita Chibba, Gauri’s mother, ‘hated’ Shah Rukh as a prospective son-in-law even though she loved watching him on screen. She even consulted an astrologer for advice on how to break them up but to no avail.

Gauri’s older brother Vikrant was not too happy with her choice of partner either. “Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor,” the book says.

Also read: Kajol reveals which part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge she felt was ‘not gonna work’

Shah Rukh and Gauri got married on October 25, 1991 and have been going strong for nearly three decades. They have three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Gauri is an interior designer with a successful business - Gauri Khan Designs. She is set to turn author with a coffee-table book tentatively titled My Life in Design. The book, which will come out next year, will share details of her journey as an interior designer and feature never-seen-before pictures of her projects, family and house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more