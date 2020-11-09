Happy birthday Harsh Vardhan Kapoor: Check out his 10 best pics with sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea

Actor Harsh Vardhan Kapoor turns 30 years old on Monday and to celebrate, we are bringing you his best pictures with the family. Harsh Vardhan is the son of actor Anil Kapoor and younger brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and stylist Rhea Kapoor.

While his sisters often post pictures of the whole family on social media, Harsh Vardhan prefers to keep his family life away from public glare. However, we have still managed to pick out 10 pictures from his Instagram page that show him having a good time with his sisters, cousins and family. See the pictures here:

While Harsh Vardhan usually likes to keep to himself, he is still a doting brother to his sisters. He even got their names tattooed on his back in Hindi! He shared a picture of his tattoos and wrote, “V taper #mondaymotivation. @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor.”

When Sonam was getting married, he said he was happy for his sister and approved of her husband, Anand Ahuja. “I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy. However, I have been very busy with my film Bhavesh Joshi so I do not know much what’s going on with that (the preparations),” he had said.

Talking about what he gifted Sonam on her big day, he said, ‘a hug’. “Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her,” he said.

In 2018, Harsh Vardhan got into trouble over his comments on Sonam. During his interview with Quartz magazine, he said, “Sonam is in her own world, and she’s done all kinds of films. But I also think it’s easier sometimes for a heroine to fit in a lot of films. For example, a Padman is not driven by her, right? So she doesn’t have to be there for a 100 days. Heroines can be more free. For me now, the whole film will hinge on my shoulders. So, I don’t really take advice from her.”

The comments did not sit well with some Twitter users who called him out for it. However, he later said,“If you believe everything printed in the media and start accusing people immediately ... can’t help you ... I never said this ... it’s taken completely out of context and misinterpreted ok I’m done defending myself gonna go hang with my sisters now bye.”

