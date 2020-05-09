Sections
Happy birthday Ira Khan: 20 photos from her family album with dad Aamir Khan, mom Reena Dutta and stepmom Kiran Rao

As Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turns 22, here is looking at pictures from her personal family album.

Updated: May 09, 2020 07:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ira Khan with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan.

Even as scores of star kids aspire to follow in the footsteps of their parents and take the big screen by storm, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has no such desire. In fact, she is more inclined towards calling the shots behind the camera, and made her debut as a director with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea.

Ira, whose play opened to fully packed theatres in December last year, has made it this far entirely on her own merit. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, a proud Aamir gushed about his daughter and son Junaid, “What I can say is that they’re doing things entirely on their own, which is good because I think that’s how it should be. Ira had told me (about the play), but she had not asked me for any help, nor did she say, ‘Dad, please guide me’.”

While Aamir will be entirely supportive if Ira decides to enter the film industry, he will not go out of his way to create opportunities for her, if he feels that she is not deserving enough, as he ‘can’t be dishonest to what I believe in creatively’.

“If it ever happens that I produce a film that Ira wants to direct, it would be because she’s right for the film, not because she’s my daughter,” he had told Hindustan Times earlier.



As Ira turns 22, here is a look at some of her best photos with father Aamir Khan, mother Reena Dutta, stepmother Kiran Rao, brother Junaid Khan, little brother Azad Rao Khan and other family members. Take a look:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ira is currently quarantining with her family and shared a picture of their movie night earlier this month. All of them dressed up to watch the Netflix original Mrs Serial Killer, which marks the acting debut of her cousin and Aamir’s niece, Zayn Marie Khan. She has also been sharing selfies and candid pictures of herself amid the lockdown.

