Happy birthday Juhi Chawla: Did you know Salman Khan once asked her father for her hand in marriage? Watch

Juhi Chawla is happily married to Jay Mehta, while Salman Khan continues to remain one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. However, if things had worked out differently, the two actors might have gotten married to each other.

As Juhi turns 53 on Friday, here is some interesting trivia about her. Did you know Salman once asked her father for her hand in marriage? However, her father did not approve of the union.

In an old interview, Salman described Juhi as an ‘adorable girl’. He said, “She is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he will let her get married to me. He said no.” When the interviewer asked him why his marriage proposal was rejected, he simply shrugged and said, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.”

Juhi secretly tied the knot with Jay at the peak of her career, with only a few people in the know. They have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun. In an interview earlier this year, she said that she kept the news of her marriage hush-hush because she was ‘afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there’.

On the eve of her birthday, Juhi made a request to her fans and well-wishers to plant trees instead of sending her flowers. “My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years. I’m ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more,” she wrote on Twitter.

Talking about her birthday plans, Juhi told Hindustan Times, “Luckily, the lockdown happened, and we woke up to family celebrations, and being together, realising how comfortable and joyful that is to do. How we missed out on these things, and are not busy running after other people and bigger celebrations. This is a good time... Diwali bhi hai, birthday bhi, let me call my extended family.”

