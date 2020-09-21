Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: When she was dissuaded from marrying Saif Ali Khan, told ‘he has 2 kids, is divorced’

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. But before the couple tied the knot in 2012, many people dissuaded her from marrying him. Saif was a divorcee, they said. He already had two children -- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan -- from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Saif and Kareena had already featured in two films (LOC Kargil and Omkara) together before they came fell in love while working on the 2008 film Tashan.

On Kareena’s birthday, here’s a throwback to when she spoke about people judging her relationship, and how the two eventually proved them wrong. Kareena in an appearance on Koffee with Karan said, “I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens.’”

Kareena’s fellow guest, Priyanka Chopra, had chimed in, “Even how she carried off her pregnancy was so unheard of in India.”

Kareena spoke about how Saif proposed to her twice before she was ready to say ‘yes’ to marriage. In a Humans of Bombay post, she also spoke about how she fell for him while making Tashan togther. She said, “So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line & sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh & Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond!”

She had also addressed their age difference. “He’s 10 years older than me & has 2 kids. But for me, he was just Saif–he helped me heal and love myself. Maybe it was the fact that we’re so different–he’s more private and not ‘Bollywoodised’, but I imbibed that from him. I learnt to balance things & not let them get to me. We’d been dating for awhile, when he said he’s not 25 & can’t keep dropping me home every night. So he told my mom, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with her. We want to live together.’ My mom was cool with it. It’s so easy with him. Even when we decided to get married, it felt right.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares cute new video shot at home with Saif Ali Khan, reveals how she felt on holding Taimur for first time

Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed Taimur in 2016. They announced her second pregnancy last month. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more