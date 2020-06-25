Sections
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

On Karisma Kapoor’s 46th birthday, here are the sweetest pictures from inside her family album.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karisma Kapoor shares a close relationship with her family.

From lunches to birthday parties, the super close-knit Kapoor family misses no opportunity to get together and have a whale of a time. Karisma Kapoor often enjoys family time and shares glimpses of the same on Instagram.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was particularly difficult for Karisma, as she could not meet her family. “We are a very close family, since we all live close by, we used to meet everyday. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview in April.

As Karisma turns 46 on Thursday, here is a look at some of her pictures with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, children Kiaan and Samaira, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, nephew Taimur Ali Khan and cousin Ranbir Kapoor, among others. Scroll down to see inside pictures from her family album:

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Chris Hemsworth ‘almost lost’ Thor role, Kevin Feige warned him Marvel ‘fans are going to eat us alive’

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi at the age of 17. She has acted in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 and Haseena Maan Jayegi. Her supporting role in Dil To Pagal Hai won her a National Award.

In 2004, Karisma took a sabbatical from acting to focus on her marriage and raising her children, Samaira and Kiaan. She made her comeback with Dangerous Isshq, which bombed at the box office.

Earlier this year, Karisma made her digital debut with the web series Mentalhood, which showcased the struggles of parenting. At the trailer launch of the show, she said that she “just couldn’t say no” when producer Ekta Kapoor came to her with the script, as she really connected with it. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos from inside her family album
Jun 25, 2020 08:09 IST
Another hike in fuel prices, diesel crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
Jun 25, 2020 08:09 IST
Liverpool move closer to title with 4-0 win over Palace
Jun 25, 2020 08:07 IST
US coronavirus infections soar to near record in 24 hours
Jun 25, 2020 08:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.