Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: 20 best photos with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur from her family album

From lunches to birthday parties, the super close-knit Kapoor family misses no opportunity to get together and have a whale of a time. Karisma Kapoor often enjoys family time and shares glimpses of the same on Instagram.

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was particularly difficult for Karisma, as she could not meet her family. “We are a very close family, since we all live close by, we used to meet everyday. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview in April.

As Karisma turns 46 on Thursday, here is a look at some of her pictures with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, children Kiaan and Samaira, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, nephew Taimur Ali Khan and cousin Ranbir Kapoor, among others. Scroll down to see inside pictures from her family album:

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi at the age of 17. She has acted in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 and Haseena Maan Jayegi. Her supporting role in Dil To Pagal Hai won her a National Award.

In 2004, Karisma took a sabbatical from acting to focus on her marriage and raising her children, Samaira and Kiaan. She made her comeback with Dangerous Isshq, which bombed at the box office.

Earlier this year, Karisma made her digital debut with the web series Mentalhood, which showcased the struggles of parenting. At the trailer launch of the show, she said that she “just couldn’t say no” when producer Ekta Kapoor came to her with the script, as she really connected with it. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.

