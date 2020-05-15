Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Actor said husband Sriram Nene hadn’t watched her films, recognised only Amitabh Bachchan at wedding

Madhuri Dixit turns 53 this year and continues to be the forever Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood. The actor went on a long sabbatical after her wedding and move to the US. After she shifted to India with husband Sriram Nene and kids, she has been active in films and TV again. She was seen in two big budget films last year – Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

Madhuri was on the peak of her career when she decided to get married and shift to the US. Here’s the lesser known facts about her love life:

Meeting Dr Sriram Nene for first time

Opening about her first meeting with Sriram, Madhuri had told Simi Garewal on her show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, “It was like meeting someone who didn’t know me. There was no preconceived notion in his mind. The first time we met he said let’s go mountain biking. I had not sat on a bicycle for past 20 years and I was like ‘ok let’s go’.”

When Dr Sriram Nene recognised only one actor at their wedding reception

Sriram didn’t realise how big a star Madhuri was until the day of their wedding reception. The actor revealed his reaction was “Oh my God, there are so many people.” She added, “The only star he recognised at our reception was Mr Amitabh Bachchan. He had seen his film when he was in school and there was Amar Akbar Anthony.”

Madhuri savoured every minute of being a housewife in the US

Madhuri had revealed on the show how she effortlessly settled into the role of a loving wife. “I used to make breakfast for my husband when he was in cardiovascular surgery. I used to wake up at 5:30, make breakfast for him, of course he used to leave for work and I used to go back to sleep for some time. I savoured every minute of it.”

Dr Sriram Nene’s reaction to Madhuri’s films

Madhuri, who tied the knot just five months of being in a relationship with Sriram, said, “When you are an actress there’s a baggage you carry with you. It was not possible in India. He had no idea what kind of a star I was.” Madhuri and her mother-in-law tried to make Sriram watch a few films of his star wife but the actor revealed on the show, “He was like ‘can’t we do something else, go out and do something else’.”

What made Madhuri and Dr Sriram Nene fall in love with each other

Opening up about her love life, the Pukar actor told Simi Garewal, “I saw a little bit of something myself in him and something totally opposite in him. He would love to fly out of a plane on a parachute and I m like ‘I don’t want to do that’. In some ways we are totally opposite and I probably fell in love with all that.”

Madhuri was also asked about what made Sriram fell in love with her. To this she replied, “You always find some similarity when you meet a partner. What he found about me was that I would go out of my way to do something. The fact that I never did mountain biking but I was ready to do it and give it a chance.”

Madhuri had also shared a secret of their successful marriage, “What is wonderful about both of us is we don’t want to change each other and that’s what everybody does the moment you get married. I love the way he is and the same is with him.”

