Happy birthday Misha Kapoor: Shahid Kapoor’s daughter turns 4, here’s what Mira Rajput, actor have said about her in the past

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha turns 4 on Wednesday. Fans of the couple have seen the little girl in her many moods, thanks to Mira’s various Instagram posts. However, on several occasions, the two have also spoken about their daughter. If Mira’s observations are about seeing her daughter grow, Shahid’s have been about his expectations as she grows up and her perception of him.

The actor had once spoken about an incident where his daughter had failed to recognise him and had begun to cry in his presence. Here’s how it had happened –Shahid had been growing and maintaining a thick beard for his role in Kabir Singh and that is what Misha had been accustomed to. After the completion of the film’s shoot, he had shaved it off on fine day and that is why Misha could not recognise him.

Speaking about it on Neha Dhupia’s talk show last year, he had said: “She was what, one-and-a-half at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying.”

“And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like ‘I know that voice but I don’t know this face’. I didn’t have my beard,” he added.

In 2018, he had been crowned the Most Stylish Man at the GQ Style Awards in Mumbai. Later, in an interview to NDTV, he had joked about what he would tell his daughter, when he was old, if she ever questioned his sense of style. “When I’ll grow old and if Misha would question my fashion sense, I will show her this trophy and tell her don’t worry beta, I have this award, so many years back I was in fashion.”

His wife Mira has had her own thoughts about being the mother to a girl. Earlier this year, she had picked a quote from the internet and had happily written: “One day I’ll have a sassy, know-it-all daughter and my husband will say “she got that from you” and I can’t wait.”

Just recently, Mira had proudly shared a picture of herself which was clicked by Misha. Sharing it, she had written: “Missy is getting quite good at this.”

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Anjali and Sodhi, meet the new cast members

Mira had also shared a cute embroidery pattern, a heart within a heart, which Misha and she had made. Sharing it, Mira had written: “Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!”

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and in August 2016, Misha was born. In 2018, their second child, Zain, was born.

Follow @htshowbiz for more