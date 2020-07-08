Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

Actor Neetu Kapoor turns 62 on Wednesday, weeks after the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu stood by his side like a rock, Rishi had said, as he underwent treatment for cancer over the last couple of years.

She was with him in New York City, where the couple was stationed for a year. And it was with Neetu by his side that Rishi returned to his home, in Mumbai. Talking about caring for Rishi during his cancer treatment, Neetu had told Times Now in an interview, “My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months.”

The couple tied the knot in 1980, and has two children: actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi and Neetu worked together in 12 films over the course of their careers. On her birthday, here are some of their best pictures together, and with the Kapoor family.

Her most recent picture with Rishi was posted on June 28. She captioned it, “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.”

