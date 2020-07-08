Sections
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor: Her best pics from family album with Rishi, Ranbir, Riddhima

On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, here are her best pictures with husband Rishi Kapoor, son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima and other members of the Kapoor family.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 06:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Neetu Kapoor with husband Rishi, daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Actor Neetu Kapoor turns 62 on Wednesday, weeks after the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu stood by his side like a rock, Rishi had said, as he underwent treatment for cancer over the last couple of years.

She was with him in New York City, where the couple was stationed for a year. And it was with Neetu by his side that Rishi returned to his home, in Mumbai. Talking about caring for Rishi during his cancer treatment, Neetu had told Times Now in an interview, “My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months.”

Also read: Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima share pictures from ‘Thursday night dinner’

The couple tied the knot in 1980, and has two children: actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi and Neetu worked together in 12 films over the course of their careers. On her birthday, here are some of their best pictures together, and with the Kapoor family.

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Her most recent picture with Rishi was posted on June 28. She captioned it, “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shutdown in Odisha’s Cuttack till July 10 midnight
Jul 08, 2020 07:15 IST
England vs West Indies: Fiery pace battle in empty stadium
Jul 08, 2020 07:08 IST
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Jul 08, 2020 07:19 IST
LIVE: US states report record rise in Covid-19 cases in last 24-hours
Jul 08, 2020 07:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.