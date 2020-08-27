Sections
Home / Bollywood / Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: When Karan Johar screamed ‘are you blind’ at her, made her realise love for Angad Bedi

Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: When Karan Johar screamed ‘are you blind’ at her, made her realise love for Angad Bedi

On Neha Dhupia’s birthday, here is revisiting her love story with Angad Bedi and how Karan Johar played Cupid for them.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 06:50 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in May 2018.

Neha Dhupia, who has called marrying Angad Bedi in 2018 the best decision of her life, did not fall in love with him at first sight. While he made no secret of his feelings for her, she considered him to be one of her closest friends in Mumbai and someone she could always rely on.

As Neha turns 40 on Thursday, here is revisiting her love story with Angad. In an interaction with Humans of Bombay in 2018, she had said, “He wasn’t low key about his feelings for me. I was shooting in Punjab & told him about a role for him. He didn’t ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me & flew down immediately. After that shoot, he showed up at my parents’ doorstep & asked for my hand in marriage….I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else! When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn’t subtle about his love for me!”

It was their friend, Karan Johar, who finally played Cupid for Neha and Angad. She revealed, “Finally, at a party, Karan Johar took us aside & screamed, ‘Can you not see this?! Are you blind?’ You should’ve seen the look on Angad’s face. He had ‘I told you so!’ tattooed on his forehead.

When we finally decided to get married, he didn’t go down on one knee & propose. He told me I’d already wasted 4 years & declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days!’”



Neha and Angad got married in a low-key Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in Delhi on May 10, 2018. In an Instagram live on their second wedding anniversary, she asked him what was the ‘scariest part’ of getting married to her and what was going on in his mind during the pheras.

“Honey, when I decided that I should be married to you and you should be my wife, there was nothing scary at all. In fact, I enjoyed our lovely, small wedding. I was very happy, even when I was taking that last phera, because I was getting married to the love of my life,” he said.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Neha had said that she has no regrets about not getting more time to plan her wedding with Angad. “Sometimes, the best things happen in life so quickly but I don’t regret it. If I was given even six months or a year to prep for my wedding, I would have had a small wedding, would get married in baby pink and would do an Anand Karaj and would want to get married to Angad again. There is nothing else that I want.”

Six months after their wedding, Neha and Angad welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mehr. She will turn two in November.

