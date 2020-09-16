Happy birthday Nick Jonas: When he revealed why he did not kiss Priyanka Chopra on their first date, left her ‘upset’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is every bit a millennial romance, which began when he slid into her DMs in 2016. When he first saw her at an Oscars after-party in 2017, he got down on one knee and gushed about her in front of a room full of people.

On Nick’s 28th birthday, here is looking back at his first date with Priyanka, and why she was left ‘upset’ at the end of it.

After months of exchanging flirtatious messages, Nick and Priyanka met for a drink, a week before they arrived together at the 2017 Met gala. She invited him to her apartment, where her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, was watching television in a nightgown.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Priyanka said, “We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left.” Nick added, “There was no kiss. There was nothing.”

As Priyanka expressed disbelief at the ‘back pat’, Nick told the magazine, “She’s still upset about that.” However, he explained that he did not make a move on her, as her mother was in the house. “I thought it was a respectful first night,” he said. “It was too respectful if you ask me,” she jokingly complained.

Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December, after a whirlwind romance. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony, to respect each other’s beliefs.

In May, Nick wished Priyanka on the two-year anniversary of their first date. “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years,” he wrote, sharing a picture with her on his Instagram page.

After celebrating Holi in Mumbai, Nick and Priyanka flew to Los Angeles, where they have been self-isolating at their home. They have been sharing glimpses of their daily activities on social media. Recently, they even welcomed a new member into their family - a Husky Australian Shepherd mix puppy named Panda.

On Sunday, Priyanka shared a cosy photo with Nick and wrote on Instagram, “My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas.”

