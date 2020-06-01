Happy birthday R Madhavan: 10 photos that will rekindle your childhood crush on him. See here

Almost two decades ago, the nation fell in love with R Madhavan’s dimpled smile in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Maddy and Reena’s (Dia Mirza) innocent romance continues to hold a special place in our hearts even after all these years.

Though Madhavan is primarily active in Tamil films, he has been a part of several Bollywood blockbusters, as well, including Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. However, it has been four years since his last Hindi release -- Saala Khadoos, in which he played a hotheaded boxing coach.

In 2018, Madhavan made his digital debut in Amazon Prime Video’s original series Breathe, in which he played a charismatic football coach and single father who will go to any lengths to save his son, who is suffering from a congenital lung disease.

Over the years, Madhavan has aged like fine wine and continues to make women (and some men) swoon all over him. As he turns 50, here is a look at some of his best pictures:

Recently, Madhavan and Dia reunited for an Instagram live and opened up about a possible sequel or spin-off to their film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. “I know people have been dying to see us on screen. It has been over 19 years and somehow I’m still inundated with songs, scenes and dialogues from the film every day on my social media,” he said.

“We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best. There is something so special about Reena and Maddy and I think there was an innocence and honesty we shared in RHTDM that resonates so deeply with everyone even today. We wouldn’t want to dilute that in any way,” Dia added.

Meanwhile, Madhavan is making his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was originally co-directing the film with Ananth Mahadevan, who bowed out due to ‘unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments’. He will also play the lead role in the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely charged with espionage.

Follow @htshowbiz for more