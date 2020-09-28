Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: When Alia Bhatt revealed her ‘shy moment’ during their first meeting

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for more than two years now.

Ranbir Kapoor was once thought to be a bit of a ladies’ man but those days are long gone. He has happily settled into a relationship with Alia Bhatt. Their romance is growing stronger by the day; they have fit right in with each other’s families and word on the street is that they are planning to take it to the next level soon and get married.

On Ranbir’s birthday, here is some trivia about his first meeting with Alia, more than a decade and a half ago. Did you know that if things had gone differently, they would have been launched together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Vadhu?

At the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2017, Ranbir revealed that he even did a photoshoot with Alia for Balika Vadhu, and has been a ‘fan’ of hers since then. He said that he enjoyed her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway and was blown away by her range of emotions.

“I remember that I went to meet my friend and said, ‘She’s like Amitabh Bachchan, she’s such a good actor.’ At such a young age, she is doing such great work, it is quite amazing. I have been a fan of Alia before she became an actor,” Ranbir said.

Alia chimed in, “What he said is correct only. I think I was 11 years old when I first met Ranbir, who used to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then. I had to do a photoshoot with him. I was so shy because I had to keep my head on his shoulder. And I could not do it, because it was a really shy moment for me.”

Calling Ranbir a ‘very big supporter of (her) career, Alia added, “I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed.”

Interestingly, Alia has indeed been rather constant with her affection for Ranbir. She admitted to having a huge crush on him during her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2013, and even said that she wished to marry him. She also reminisced about their awkward interaction on the phone shortly after the release of Rockstar in 2011.

Alia said, “I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar just released and you said, ‘Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him’. And I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, ‘Yeah, that’s very nice, Alia.’”

“Obviously, I have hung out with him after that, and I still think he is really adorable. And I still want to marry him,” she added.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Ayan Mukerji’s supernatural drama Brahmastra together. A few months later, they made an entry together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception and let the cat out of the bag.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ranbir had said in 2018 that he was not hiding his relationship with Alia, but did not want talk of his personal life to dominate the headlines. “Honestly, I am not playing hide-and-seek. I am in a happy, positive and beautiful phase of my life. But you can talk about your personal life only to a degree. Otherwise, it becomes the forerunner of your life and your work takes a back seat,” he said.

“There is always excitement to know about someone’s personal life. But you want to give the relationship respect so that people don’t malign it in a gossipy way. It is something beautiful, sacred and really important to you, so you want to deal with it in a nice manner,” he added.

