Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Actor’s 10 photos with Deepika Padukone that show us what true love looks like

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who fell in love while shooting for Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and got married in 2018, have long been considered Bollywood relationship goals. Their sweet gestures of affection make even cynics believe that love exists.

Ranveer wears his heart on his sleeve and never fails to shower love on Deepika, whether it is reiterating in every other interview how lucky he is to be married to her or crediting her for much of his success. As he turns 35 on Monday, here is revisiting some of their cutest pictures:

In an Instagram live with football player Sunil Chhetri, Ranveer said that Deepika has helped him reach new highs in his career. “She is much more evolved. She has seen more ups and downs in her career. She is a great guide for me. She is a pillar for me. She keeps me on track. I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her,” he said.

Ranveer also said that if it was not for Deepika’s support, he might have succumbed to the pressures of being a star. “It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost,” he said.

During the chat, Ranveer also said that he knew Deepika was ‘the one’ within six months of dating her, and went all out to woo her. He spent so much on buying flowers for her, that even his father expressed concern.

“I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else. I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Laxmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge (she’ll be an avatar of goddess Laxmi and money will rain on us).’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period,” he said.

Ranveer and Deepika have worked together in three films so far, all directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. However, they did not have any scenes together in Padmaavat.

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen as husband and wife in Kabir Khan’s 83, in which they will play Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia, respectively. The film, which was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.

