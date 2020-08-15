Happy birthday Saif Ali Khan: His 10 best pics with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur as he turns 50

Actor Saif Ali Khan turns 50 years old on Sunday. As he hits the half century of life, we are bringing you his most adorable pictures with his kids.

Saif has three kids--daughter Sara and son Ibrahim with his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh; and son Taimur with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif and Kareena are expecting their second child together, which they announced earlier this week.

Cracking a joke at her brother’s expense, Soha Ali Khan congratulated Saif by calling him ‘The Quadfather’. Now that word does feel quite catchy. So on his birthday, check out his 10 best pictures with Sara, Ibahim and Taimur, before the fourth baby joins the family album:

Talking about himself as a parent, Saif had earlier said he is ‘not very finicky’. “Taimur is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time,” he had told Hindustan Times in an interview.

But he does seem to love being a father to a lot. Speaking to Rajeev Masand in an interview, Saif said Taimur would be ‘devastated’ when him and Kareena would return to work after spending every day with him during the lockdown. “Our kids will be devastated. We are around all the time, this is a dream come true for him. Unless he is fed up of us by the end of it. He just said something today like ‘this is not a good time.’ I said why? He said, ‘I can’t play with my friends’ or ‘I can’t go out’ or something’. Coronavirus.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

About Sara, who has followed her parents footsteps into acting, Saif said he would love to work with his daughter someday. “I would love to but it will have to be a very special script. I think both of us would like to avoid gimmicks. I am sure given the right director and script it can be great. I always make a very clear distinction between my family and career. They are both separate. I never think that I should work with my wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) or my mother (Sharmila Tagore). In the future as well, I would like to maintain that,” he told HT in an interview.

As for Ibrahim’s Bollywood plans, Saif had said in another HT interview, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter