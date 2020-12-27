Happy birthday Salman Khan: Did you know this actor is the reason he never got married?

At 55, Salman Khan continues to be one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood. He seems to be in no hurry to get married, although he has often expressed his desire to have children someday.

On his birthday, let us revisit the time when Salman revealed the name of the actor who is responsible for his single status. He said on Bigg Boss 8 that Rekha is the reason he never got married. He made this revelation when she came on the sets of the popular reality show to promote her film, Super Nani.

Salman said that he and Rekha both live in Bandstand in Mumbai. As a teenager, after partying with his friends, he would sleep on the parapet and wake up at 5.30 am to watch her go on her morning walks. He also joined her yoga classes back then.

“Uss waqt yoga se toh mera koi connection tha hi nahi par kyunki Rekha ji wahaan pe sikhati thi yoga, main aur mere dost pohoch jaaya karte the (Back then, I was not even remotely into yoga, but my friends and I used to go there because Rekha was the one teaching),” he said.

Rekha revealed that Salman was interested in her from an even younger age. She said that when he was around six or seven years old, he would follow her around on his bicycle when she went on her morning walks. “Unko maalum hi nahi tha ki unko usi waqt mujhse ishq ho gaya tha (He did not know it at the time but he fell in love with me then),” she said.

“It’s true. He went back and told everyone in the house, ‘I want to marry that girl when I grow up,’” Rekha added, to which Salman said, “Shayad isliye meri shaadi nahi hui (Maybe that is why I did not get married till date).” She quipped that maybe she is also single for the same reason.

Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 14. He also began shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, earlier this month. While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in the film, Salman plays a police officer.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman put up a message for his fans outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai. He urged them not to form a crowd outside his building, as he is not at home. He also requested them to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times.

