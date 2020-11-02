Sections
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: His female co-stars gush about what sets him apart

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, according to popular opinion of his female co-stars, is the most enthusiastic and energetic actor on sets, even today. Here’s what Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Anushka Sharma, and many more have said over the years.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:27 IST

By Compiled by Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on November 2.

Not just on the big screen, but Shah Rukh Khan sure knows how to sweep women off their feet in the real world, too. He ain’t called the King of Romance for the sake of it — his female co-stars, over the years, have always showered him with praises and admiration for the kind of person Khan is. Here’s what his most prominent leading ladies have said about him:

Kajol 

SRK is wonderful. Since Baazigar, it’s amazing that he’s able to retain this 300% energy. He’s like the engine that takes time in the morning to get started and once it’s ready, he’s shooting through the day till 10.30, 11, 12, or 5am in the morning.

Rani Mukerji 



Thank you, Shah Rukh, for teaching me how to romance on screen. I just love your heart. I don’t there’s anybody who can romance like Shah Rukh on screen. I feel very blessed and lucky to be one of his heroines. I don’t think there is anybody who loves like Shah Rukh.

Deepika Padukone 

I will always feel slightly differently towards him than I do for my other co-stars because I started out with him. Also there is respect for him as an artist who has been at the top of his game for so many years.

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

He’s the biggest star of the Indian film industry. There may be great actors and superstars but there will be only one phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan. The kind of charisma he enjoys no one else can. He was the first superstar I worked with.

Madhuri Dixit Nene 

I don’t know from where he gets the strength and energy. He is always on fire and goes all out to be the best for his fans. He is very passionate and dedicated about his work even today.

Katrina Kaif 

His crazy passion for work, his drive and focus and love for his work and his desire to push you as an actor remains the same. And that’s fantastic. I know SRK much better now.

Anushka Sharma 

He’s an interesting person to talk to, he’s passionate and driven. That’s an important quality one should have. I’m so comfortable with him. When he comes to the set, you see that every shot is important to him. He doesn’t have an attitude like dekhenge, chala lenge.

Juhi Chawla 

I lost my mother while shooting for Duplicate. I went through the mourning period but then I realised that the only way to come back to life was to go back to work. Soon, I’d look forward to the day because I knew I’d see him [SRK] there and somehow he’ll be fun and I’ll forget for that while what has happened. So, in a way, he was special because he could just help me through that very difficult time of my life.

Preity G Zinta 

The only actor who can make me cry at the drop of a hat in an emotion scene is Shah Rukh. Oh My God! I have cried in so many scenes with him.

Manisha Koirala 

Shah Rukh is full of energy and enthusiasm. He has been an absolute pleasure and a great guy to work with. He used to be very protective and advise me a lot. He probably felt, ‘She is not getting it right.’ I was way too casual. I didn’t care much.

