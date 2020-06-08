Happy birthday Shilpa Shetty: Her 10 hilarious TikTok videos with husband Raj Kundra that will leave you in splits

Shilpa Shetty might have stayed away from the big screen but she has kept her fans entertained via TikTok.

Like millions across the globe, actor Shilpa Shetty has been beating the lockdown blues with fun TikTok videos shot inside her home. Even though it has been more than a decade since we saw her on the big screen (her last release was Anil Sharma’s Apne in 2007), she has been entertaining fans with funny skits and lip-sync videos.

However, the surprise package in Shilpa’s TikTok videos is her businessman husband Raj Kundra, who seems to have a knack for acting. In fact, earlier this year, self-confessed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan remarked that Raj was taking full advantage of having a ‘heroine wife’.

“Agar Heroine wife Hone Ka Sabse Zyada Faida Kisi Ne Uthaya Hai, Toh Woh hai #RajKundra! Din Bhar #ShilpaShetty Ke Saath Ghar Par Baithkar #TikTok video Banata Hai (If anyone has made the best use of having a heroine wife, it is Raj Kundra. He sits at home and makes TikTok videos with Shilpa Shetty all day),” KRK tweeted. Raj humbly responded that it was their duty to keep the audience entertained amid the lockdown.

Shilpa has more than 18 million followers on TikTok, and each of her video garners millions of views. As she turns 45, here is a look at some of her funniest videos on the platform:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been using the lockdown to spend some quality time with her children, Viaan and Samisha. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she was facing a few challenges when it came to her younger one.

“I can’t call it a problem because people will laugh and say that this can’t even be a problem. I’m not breastfeeding obviously so you need the right formula that’s easy on the child. Not finding the formula powder for my baby was a genuine problem because the imports had shut. Only a mother can understand that when a child is used to a certain formula you don’t want to change it. It’s a problem but it’s not an impossibility to cope with,” she said.

Shilpa will soon make her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. After that, she will be seen in Priyadarshan’s comedy Hungama 2, alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash.

